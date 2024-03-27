WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search for store robbers

Police, including a K-9 team, are searching for two people who held up the Harbor Avenue 7-11 shortly after midnight. They’re described as two Black men in their early 20s, (revised) one about 6′ and the other around 5’9″, slim to medium build, wearing black hoodies, face masks, and jeans, both armed with handguns, one with a black backpack with “rainbow numbers reading either 100 or 1,000.” They were last seen leaving on foot northbound on Harbor. If you have any information, the incident number 24-082819.