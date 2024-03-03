WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police detain two after Alki burglary; truck-theft attempt

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

POLICE DETAIN ALKI BURGLARY SUSPECTS: This is happening right now. Someone called 911 to report a suspected burglary at Il Nido (the Italian restaurant in the former Alki Homestead) after seeing/hearing people inside on a night when it’s usually closed; police have detained two suspects, one caught while running a block west, the other, after running into a nearby business. We don’t know yet what they’ve confirmed about the burglary – they’re trying to reach the restaurant’s owners – but in case you’re on Alki and wondering about the police activity, that’s what’s happening.

ATTEMPTED TRUCK THEFT: Emailed by a reader in North Admiral:

Wednesday morning, about 1 – 2 a.m., car thieves attempted to steal my husband’s red Dodge Ram pickup. 45th Ave just north of Hill St. Luckily, a neighbor’s nephew was driving down Hill Street and noticed a van with its lights off parked in the middle of the street. He stopped his car and when they noticed him, a couple of people jumped out of the truck, into the van and took off. The truck’s passenger side lock was damaged, and they attempted to jam a screw driver into the ignition. The tip of the screw driver broke off in the ignition. This is the second auto theft, although ours was only attempted, in our neighborhood in a couple of weeks. The last auto was recovered by the owner using a tracker in their vehicle. They were able to find it in Georgetown and recovered it. Our Neighborhood Watch Captain will be putting an alert out to all the neighbors in this area for those who are not yet aware. Please post so others are aware.