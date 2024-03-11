West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Myers Way gunfire

March 11, 2024 11:53 pm
11:53 PM: Police are in the 9700 block of Myers Way after a 911 call from the tiny-house village Camp Second Chance reporting drive-by gunfire around 11:40 pm. Officers told dispatch they have found at least one casing; no injuries or property damage so far. Officers reported that a witness says shots were fired “into the air” by someone in a black SUV as it traveled southbound on Myers Way. They’re blocking off those lanes temporarily to look for additional evidence.

12:04 AM: Officers just told dispatch they’ve reopened the street.

