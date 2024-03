Multiple people have texted us about hearing apparent gunfire in the Westwood area. Police have been searching for evidence and finally just found it – shell casings near the 8400 block of 25th SW, not far from Southwest Teen Life Center and the Chief Sealth IHS/Denny IMS campus. No report of any injuries so far. Some 911 callers reported seeing a light-colored vehicle possibly associated with this, according to dispatch and officers.