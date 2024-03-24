WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Baseball gear stolen

Reported by Jennifer:

Someone broke into our car that was parked in front of our house close to Stevens and 36th Ave SW, either last night or early this morning. They took my son’s wallet and all his baseball gear, which was in the trunk. There wasn’t much in the wallet, but the baseball gear was important to him. Hopefully, the thieves may not find that useful and disposed of it. It was in a large navy blue duffel bag.