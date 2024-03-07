West Seattle Bike Connections, Chief Sealth talent show, Silent Book Club, music, comedy, more for your Thursday

(Photo sent by Lynn Johnston – bike-commuter view from low bridge this morning)

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop-in space open at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) until noon.

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

FREE BURGER: Duke’s Seafood on Alki (2516 Alki Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) continues celebrating its reopening with a new offer – free burger with any entree, through March 19. Open 11 am-10 pm.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Wine bar and tasting room open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Seventh day of in-person cookie-selling season – use this search tool to find cookie booths near you.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Vandalz.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES! Fourth and final online session to learn about programs at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling campuses, 5:30-6:30 pm. Today, learn about arts, design, and graphics; RSVP here to get the link.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS TALENT SHOW: Everyone’s welcome to come see students show off their talents, 6 pm in the Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. It’s a student fundraiser, too – $5 donation for admission.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm meeting, all welcome, with agenda including the upcoming East Marginal Way construction. High Point Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

GATEWOOD/UPPER FAUNTLEROY EMERGENCY HUB: 6:30 pm, if you live between Othello and Cloverdale to the north and south, 35th and California on the east and west, come meet neighbors for a preparedness exercise at Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle), the area’s “emergency communication hub.”

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

WEST SEATTLE SILENT BOOK CLUB: 14 participating venues this month, from North Admiral to South Delridge to Greenbridge! They’re all in our calendar listing. Officially starts at 7 pm but organizers recommend you arrive at your preferred venue a bit early to snag a seat.

PIANO BAR AT THE SENIOR CENTER: 7 pm with Larry Knapp – dance the night away at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon)! $10 at the door.

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm online meeting for the community council of White Center and vicinity – our calendar listing includes agenda and connection info.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: 8 pm comedy show at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW).

