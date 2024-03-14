West Seattle Art Walk with scavenger hunt, museum quirkiness @ Southwest Stories, dog-park hearing, much more for your Thursday

Tonight is West Seattle Art Walk night, with a scavenger hunt, and that leads off our event lineup – first, this month’s list of where to find art and/or artist receptions and/or food/drink specials:

To get specifics about tonight’s events, browse the previews on the Art Walk website; here are two highlights:

SCAVENGER HUNT: Starting at 5 pm, go on a St. Patrick’s Day-theme scavenger hunt for a pot of gold – well, next best thing, for a chance to win prizes from local businesses! Our preview explains how.

JET CITY CAULDRON: Pop-up shopping with multiple artists/vendors will be awaiting you 5-9 pm inside Jet City Labs (4547 California SW),

Now – here’s what else is up today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop-in space open at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) until noon.

FREE CHEESEBURGER: Duke’s Seafood on Alki (2516 Alki Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) continues celebrating its reopening with a new offer – free cheeseburger with any entree, through Tuesday (March 19). Open 11 am-10 pm.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Wine bar and tasting room open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Just four days remaining for in-person cookie-selling season – use this search tool to find a “cookie booth” near you.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Original Philly’s.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH – CLOTHING EQUALITY: 4:30 pm presentation at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), learn about the fight over pockets! Free admission.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WONDERFUL, WEIRD, WORRISOME … What might you find in Washington’s museums? Harriet Baskas will reveal the secrets during this month’s Words, Writers, Southwest Stories online presentation, 6 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering to attend.

MAYOR’S PUBLIC SAFETY FORUM: As previewed here, the mayor and the city’s public-safety chiefs open a series of forums tonight about how to make Seattle safer, 6-7:30 pm, to be streamed live.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

DOG-PARK HEARING: The proposal for a second official off-leash area in West Seattle, at a city-owned site south of WS Stadium, gets an official public hearing tonight with the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners, 6:30 pm. Our preview has information on how to comment, either remotely or by going to the meeting downtown.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

OPEN MIC: Express yourself at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!