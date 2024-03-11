West Seattle Art Walk features St. Patrick’s Day-themed scavenger hunt Thursday

This week brings the monthly second Thursday West Seattle Art Walk – this time with a bonus – a St. Patrick’s Day-themed scavenger hunt! You’ll be able to participate 5-8 pm Thursday (March 14). You’ll be asked to complete tasks and upload photos for a prize pot that’s still growing, including:
Canvas tote and t-shirt from Jet City Labs
A piece of art from Space Gallery
A pair of wine glasses from Compass
Gift card for Northwest Art and Frame
Gift card for Talarico’s
Dessert at Camp West
Gift certificate for Hawthorne Massage and Self-Care
Gift card for The Nook
Wine from Welcome Road Winery
Gift card from Easy Street
Greeting cards from Lars Gesing Art
Larry Halverson Clay mug from Alki Arts
Wine from Viscon Cellars
Gift card for West Seattle Salon
Gift card for Beveridge Place Pub
A bottle of Tendrills Red Wine blend from Pine Lake Cellars
Wine from Windermere RE
Gift card for Matador
Gift card for Sopranos Antico Pizza
Here’s the link to the page with the clues, where you’ll submit your photos once you’ve solved them on Thursday night! (And go here for even more reasons to enjoy Thursday night’s Art Walk.)
