West Seattle Art Walk features St. Patrick’s Day-themed scavenger hunt Thursday

This week brings the monthly second Thursday West Seattle Art Walk – this time with a bonus – a St. Patrick’s Day-themed scavenger hunt! You’ll be able to participate 5-8 pm Thursday (March 14). You’ll be asked to complete tasks and upload photos for a prize pot that’s still growing, including:

Canvas tote and t-shirt from Jet City Labs

A piece of art from Space Gallery

A pair of wine glasses from Compass

Gift card for Northwest Art and Frame

Gift card for Talarico’s

Dessert at Camp West

Gift certificate for Hawthorne Massage and Self-Care

Gift card for The Nook

Wine from Welcome Road Winery

Gift card from Easy Street

Greeting cards from Lars Gesing Art

Larry Halverson Clay mug from Alki Arts

Wine from Viscon Cellars

Gift card for West Seattle Salon

Gift card for Beveridge Place Pub

A bottle of Tendrills Red Wine blend from Pine Lake Cellars

Wine from Windermere RE

Gift card for Matador

Gift card for Sopranos Antico Pizza

Here’s the link to the page with the clues, where you’ll submit your photos once you’ve solved them on Thursday night! (And go here for even more reasons to enjoy Thursday night’s Art Walk.)