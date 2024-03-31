WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 registration starts Monday

We are now just under six weeks away from this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – hundreds of sales big and small on Saturday, May 11, 2024 (always the second Saturday in May). This year is the 17th WSCGSD (founded 19 years ago in 2005, with a two-year pandemic hiatus 2020-2021), and we here at WSB are coordinating it as we’ve done since taking over for its founders in 2008. We open registration early so everyone interested has plenty of time to get signed up, and tomorrow is when we plan to open it for this year – Monday, April 1. Time TBA – depends on the news flow of the day, but we’re hoping for noonish; when all is ready, you’ll see the announcement, and the registration link, here on WSB. No changes planned this year; official sale hours will be 9 am-3 pm, and if you plan to start earlier and/or end later, please say that in the description you submit on the sale-registration form. The description is both part of the clickable online map and the printable sale guide, so think of what you most want people to know, including any unusual item(s)! Registration will be open for about three and a half weeks; then we close it so we can get busy making the map and guide, which will be available one week before WSCGSD as always so prospective shoppers can plan.