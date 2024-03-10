West Seattle, Washington

10 Sunday

43℉

WEEK AHEAD: Councilmember Rob Saka at Admiral Neighborhood Association

March 10, 2024 7:55 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

(WSB photo from last Tuesday’s City Council Transportation Committee meeting)

The Transportation Plan, the Comprehensive Plan, the Parks and Open Space Plan … the city is in a season of looking to the future. If you have a question about any of those for District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka – or about something happening right now – you’ll want to be at the Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering this Tuesday (March 14) – it’ll be his second West Seattle neighborhood-group appearance in less than a week (after this one). ANA meets at 7 pm, in-person only, at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), and other guests will include Southwest Precinct police. All welcome (even if you don’t live or work in Admiral).

Share This

No Replies to "WEEK AHEAD: Councilmember Rob Saka at Admiral Neighborhood Association"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.