‘We vilified businesses for too long,’ city councilmember tells West Seattle small-biz proprietors gathered to share concerns

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

For the third time in a week, District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka sat down this afternoon to talk with a group of West Seattle constituents.

Last Wednesday, it was the District 1 Community Network; last night, it was the Admiral Neighborhood Association; today, it was a group of more than a dozen people, primarily small-business proprietors, gathered by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce.

Saka heard a lot about public safety and street disorder. But he also got an earful about the effects of a relatively new city law co-sponsored by his D-1 predecessor Lisa Herbold – the App-Based Worker Minimum Payment Ordinance that took effect in January, which some restaurateurs say has resulted in delivery costs going up and business going down.

Today’s gathering was part of a small-business-focused “listening tour” that Saka says is spanning the five neighborhoods in D-1; he’s already been to Pioneer Square, SODO, and Georgetown, and will finish the tour in South Park. Today’s West Seattle participants gathered with Saka (who was accompanied by chief of staff Elaine Ikoma Ko and district-relations director Leyla Gheisar) at Realfine Coffee‘s 35th/Kenyon shop.

(WSB photos. Councilmember Saka with Elliott Bay’s Todd Carden, Easy Street’s Matt Vaughan, and in background Realfine’s Julie Mierzwiak)

After some introductory chatting and coffee orders, the group trooped a few doors down to The Westy to hear from Saka, followed by Q&A.

He assured the group that his intent was to pay more attention to them, saying their “voices haven’t been given enough attention at City Hall,” though “your perspective as small-business owners matters … I recognize your contributions.”

The businesses represented included Alki Beach Academy, Distinguished Foods, Easy Street Records, Elliott Bay Brewing, Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce, Realfine Coffee, Snip-Its Haircuts for Kids, The Grove, and The Westy, as well as three organizations, the WS Chamber of Commerce, WS Food Bank, and WS Junction Association. Saka was introduced by the chamber’s executive director Rachel Porter:

As he’s told other groups, Saka said he’s “laser-focused” on transportation and public safety (as chair of the council committee dealing with the former, and vice-chair of the committee handling the latter). but also deeply concerned with the smaller issues affecting people (yes, potholes included) – the “nitty-gritty stuff.” Porter acknowledged that public safety is the top issue of concern among local businesses. One attendee, Easy Street Records‘ Matt Vaughan, talked about dealing with some “smashes, no grabs” vandalism at the corner that’s like “the windows to the world” for The Junction. And he said he’s had to install more security equipment – more to protect his staff than his stuff.

Several participants mentioned dealing with people in crisis; the Junction Association‘s Chris Mackay said one man who had harassed and assaulted people had recently been arrested. Realfine’s Julie Mierzwiak, who has two West Seattle shops and one on Capitol Hill, said staffers have to deal with “volatile” people who need help, but don’t know how. Mackay mentioned hearing CARE Chief Amy Smith say last week in West Seattle that her department’s crisis responders will eventually expand services to West Seattle – how soon? she asked Saka. He responded with a long explanation centering on the city’s looming quarter-billion-dollar budget deficit, though he promised that public-safety services would be last on the list for cuts to deal with it. He later also clarified that the city’s current hiring freeze does NOT include public-safety jobs – those positions are funded and will continue to be. Issues with police hiring, he noted, include the process challenges that came to light at the committee meeting we covered yesterday, as well as “morale” – he said officers are disheartened by the “catch and release” that may result after they arrest suspects. Saka also made mention of Councilmember Bob Kettle‘s term “permissive environment” and said it was “branding” that many people appreciated.

That’s when the city ordinance’s effects on food delivery arose. Claiborne Bell, who hosts businesses at his Distinguished Foods Kitchens in The Triangle (including his own Seattle Sorbets), said that both restaurants and drivers are being hurt by fewer orders as an unintended result. The legislation is explained here – intended to guarantee app-based workers a minimum wage. According to citywide outlets’ reports, the app companies added fees to cover what they are now required to pay – and that in turn has led to a customer rebellion. Bell says that of the seven “virtual restaurants” based in his kitchens, their volume is down 30 percent to 50 percent. Porter added, “Restaurants are taking a huge hit.” But some don’t use the delivery services at all – Elliott Bay‘s Todd Carden says he’s in that camp – or minimize their use.

It’s not just that ordinance complicating operations, Saka was told by several participants – the city has added so many new rules, it’s difficult to keep track and comply, but if they slip up, they face sizable fines; more education was suggested to help entrepreneurs understand what’s expected. Vidican noted that the rules seem to give the advantage to corporate entities, because they can cope by scaling up with management layers, purchasing power, etc., compared to small-business entities where proprietors have to wear many hats. Added Bell, “You have to be an expert in so many things … we’re already wearing 37 different hats.”

Saka reacted with sympathy: “We can do so much better as a city … you need a better partner (in) the city, I’m hearing that.” That includes being aware of “unintended consequences” of actions, he said. And, “the best thing I can do is create conditions where you can be successful … and (we can) get out of your way.” He promised he would be “an advocate … I think we vilified businesses for too long – if half, three-quarters of small businesses closed up, that would create havoc.” At that point he also briefly mentioned big business, expressing concern that 75 percent of the JumpStart tax revenue (the city’s payroll-expense tax, explained here) is reported to result from 10 employers.

Not long after that, the conversation veered back to public-safety issues including the frustration many have with the juvenile-justice system, citing the infamous case of teenagers who have long been reported to be harassing people inside local businesses and don’t seem to be facing consequences. Saka said his family had witnessed this firsthand and suggested that the system is failing the troubled youth as well as victims: “I’m committed to doing better for them and for you.”

The last topic before the group broke up was city resources – Kimora Lee of Snip-Its wondered if the city Office of Economic Development was a good place to turn for help as she deals with the effects of construction next door and road work out front. Short answer offered by the councilmember, his staff, and the Junction Association: Yes. Though city departments report to the mayor and not the council, Saka clarified, he’s found them responsive to issues, so far.

WHAT’S NEXT: As the meeting closed, Saka’s chief of staff told the group he’s interested in a district-wide small-business summit. Meantime, the Chamber’s next lunch meeting is tomorrow, with a guest speaking to the topic of dealing with people in crisis via Mental Health First Aid – more info here.