VIDEO: West Seattle Runner’s Leprechaun Leg Group Run

You might have seen that green-clad group running in the morning sun around Admiral – they were out on the Leprechaun Leg Group Run organized by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) proprietors Lori and Tim McConnell:

The costume contest winner – by a vote of everybody participating – was Colleen:

This pup joined the fun:

They headed out from Hiawatha:

And afterward, nearby Good Society Brewing and Public House opened early for the runners to stop in. Along with special events like this, West Seattle Runner hosts free weekly runs too – they’re always featured in our event calendar and daily lists.