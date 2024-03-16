VIDEO: Historic heroes, the Trưng sisters, honored at West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center

(WSB photos/video)

It’s International Women’s History Month, and the Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle paid tribute today to two women with a major role in Vietnam’s history: The Trưng sisters (Hai Bà Trưng), Trưng Trac and Trưng Nhi, lived 2,000 years ago; born into a nation under Chinese rule, they organized an army to fight back and drive their oppressors out. The sisters are celebrated each year with a holiday. Today’s commemoration at the center included a procession by women bearing flowers:

Minh Thy told the story of the heroic sisters:

Participants sang a song in the sisters’ honor, “Trưng Nữ Vương và Cô Gái”:

This is one of the events held each year at the Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

Others are listed here, including next month’s memorial for the soldiers lost in the Vietnam War.