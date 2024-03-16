UPDATE: Driver rescued after vehicle goes into water off Alki Avenue

12:16 AM: 911 is reporting multiple calls about a car into the water off the 1200 block of Alki Avenue SW [map]. Police are just arriving and SFD is on the way. A person is reported to be “standing atop the sinking vehicle.” Updates to come.

(Photo sent by Lynn Hall)

12:25 AM: So far responders on scene say it appears the driver was alone in the car and is indeed out. This is now said to be in the 1100 block of Alki. Police are blocking off the street both ways in that area.

12:31 AM: Firefighters have reported one person “extricated” and we’re not sure if that’s a reference to the driver or another person.

12:47 AM: Both SFD and SPD say just one person was rescued, the driver, who is reported to have only minor injuries.

12:52 AM: Police told dispatch they’re reopening Alki Avenue both ways.