12:25 PM: Thanks to Gill for the tip. Northbound Highway 99 near Cloverdale is blocked right now because of the response for a multiple-car crash. Traffic will be diverted off the highway and into South Park (via 14th) until this is cleared. No major injuries reported.

12:36 PM: They’re reopening one northbound lane but keeping the ramp from Cloverdale closed – check this camera to see if that’s changed.