TIME TO SPARE? Here’s how you can help the Senior Center of West Seattle!

One of our area’s volunteer-powered nonprofits could use more help. Here’s what the Senior Center of West Seattle asked us to share with you:

The Senior Center of West Seattle is currently looking for volunteers to fill several different vacancies at their Junction location. Current volunteer needs:

–Café attendant (take and fill soup/sandwich/food orders): Wednesdays from 8:30 to 12.

–Stop and Shop (retail clerk): various days/times

–Kitchen assistant (chop/prep/run a commercial dishwasher): various dates/times

–Westside Friends (in-home visits to seniors to socialize and/or assist with simple home tasks) various days/times

For more information contact their Volunteer Coordinator, Danny, at dannyp@soundgenerations.org or complete a volunteer application at Volunteer – Senior Center of West Seattle.

No previous experience necessary, training provided.