West Seattle, Washington

18 Monday

47℉

TIME TO SPARE? Here’s how you can help the Senior Center of West Seattle!

March 18, 2024 9:00 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

One of our area’s volunteer-powered nonprofits could use more help. Here’s what the Senior Center of West Seattle asked us to share with you:

The Senior Center of West Seattle is currently looking for volunteers to fill several different vacancies at their Junction location. Current volunteer needs:

Café attendant (take and fill soup/sandwich/food orders): Wednesdays from 8:30 to 12.

Stop and Shop (retail clerk): various days/times

Kitchen assistant (chop/prep/run a commercial dishwasher): various dates/times

Westside Friends (in-home visits to seniors to socialize and/or assist with simple home tasks) various days/times

For more information contact their Volunteer Coordinator, Danny, at dannyp@soundgenerations.org or complete a volunteer application at Volunteer – Senior Center of West Seattle.

No previous experience necessary, training provided.

Share This

No Replies to "TIME TO SPARE? Here's how you can help the Senior Center of West Seattle!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.