THEATER: WSHS debuts ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ this week, plus two fundraisers to support it

West Seattle High School students are getting ready to open its spring production, “Mean Girls: The Musical” with three performances this week and three more next week. And community businesses are hosting fundraisers in the two nights before opening night. First, here’s the announcement about the production:

(Photo courtesy Westside Drama)

As Cady (Elena Smith) gets ready to take down the group’s apex predator Regina George (Olivia Walum), she’s faced with wild challenges from friends and foes. With the help of her outcast friends Janis (Lucy Warren) and Damian (Mason Nguyen), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating The Plastics (Ava Gem Anderson, Fiona Armstrong) and the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

We invite you to join us for a wacky, irreverent (and at times inappropriate for very young audience members) journey into the modern American high-school social landscape. Like the movie, this musical is rated PG-13 for language, sexual references and general teenage romantic themes.

The Westside Drama program was created in 2003 with their first production, “Grease.” Since then the program has grown to include three shows per year: a fall drama play, a winter student-directed production, and a spring musical. Recent productions include “The Laramie Project,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Almost Maine.” To date, the WSHS Drama program has staged more than 50 shows and counting.

The program strives to produce high-quality, technically complex, artistically relevant shows, never forgetting the goals of educational theater: to give students opportunities to build self-confidence, develop their teamwork skills, learn responsibility and accountability, and, ultimately, explore the human condition – all while working towards a common goal with their classmates. On stage or backstage, important skills are learned every time a show is produced.

This particular production is full of notable talent on stage and off. It features a live band directed by Ethan Thomas, WSHS music director. “Mean Girls” is directed by Joe Lambright, a drama and social studies teacher at West Seattle High School.