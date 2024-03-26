The list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Daffodils in Seaview – photo sent by Gloria)

Highlights for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘MEAN GIRLS’ FUNDRAISER: Now through 10 pm, dine/drink at Circa (2605 California SW) and tell them you’re there to support the West Seattle High School production of “Mean Girls: The Musical,” and a portion of the proceeds will be donated.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Two teams are playing at home today, both at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – 4 pm, softball, West Seattle HS vs. Seattle Prep; 4:30 pm, boys’ soccer, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Ballard.

BEER & BASKETBALL: New event at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), 4-9 pm – Jet BnB is part beer tasting, part basketball watch party. More info, and tickets, here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAUNTLEROY YMCA COMMITTEES: 6 pm meeting at Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall (9140 Fauntleroy Way SW) for everyone interested in working on helping save the Fauntleroy YMCA.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with new (or not-so-new) friends! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) now has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What are you planning? Are community members invited? Tell everyone via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!