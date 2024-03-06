Talk with police/911, hear from city councilmember, run, play, more: Your West Seattle Wednesday options

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Gentle Tassione McGaughey)

Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: Wednesdays at 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SECRETS OF AFFORDING SENIOR LIVING: Free presentation/discussion 1-2:30 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm drop-in playspace at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Sixth day of cookie booths at multiple locations – some starting at 4 pm. Search here for your nearest locations.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: As previewed here, here’s a chance to see what South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling campuses offer. Tonight at 5:30, the third of four online info sessions (with in-person open houses next week) focuses on culinary, hospitality, and wine programs – RSVP here to get the link.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TALK WITH POLICE/911: Along with police reps, Chief Amy Smith from the CARE Department – which includes 911 as well as crisis responders – will be at tonight’s Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting, as previewed here. 6 pm. All welcome. (2300 SW Webster)

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, 6 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

COUNCILMEMBER @ DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: Guests at tonight’s 7 pm in-person meeting of the District 1 Community Network at High Point Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW) include City Councilmember Rob Saka. The coalition also is scheduled to discuss topics including the Alki Point Healthy Street. The agenda is in our calendar listing. All welcome.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info for West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!