Still need to shred? Another West Seattle event next month

March 15, 2024 11:56 am
(WSB photo, April 2023)

If you weren’t able to get shredding done at last weekend’s free event in West Seattle – today we have word of another one coming up. John L. Scott Real Estate Westwood (WSB sponsor) has announded the date and time for its annual free shredding event – 9 am-12 pm Sunday, April 28. They’ll be set up again in the northwest parking lot at Westwood Village, and accepting donations for the White Center Food Bank – food and/or cash. Last year, community donations totaled 1,250 pounds of food and $2,000, while more than two and a half tons of paper got shredded. So if you need to shred, set your calendar now for April 28!

