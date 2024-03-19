Spring sunset watch, Fauntleroy Food Fest, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Sure sign of spring – Canada Geese families. Steve Bender photographed them at T-107 Park on the Duwamish River. Besides birdwatching, here’s what to do in the hours until spring arrives tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings 9 am-noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: “This monthly in-person group is for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, spouses and significant others.” 2 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION FOOD FEST: 6-7:30 pm annual meeting at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), aka the Food Fest – local eateries’ food samples, local nonprofits with info, and the annual FCA board elections (around 7 pm). Come learn about and celebrate your community!

LEARN ASL: Free weekly classes, 6 pm at West Seattle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). Start any Tuesday night! Details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with new (or not-so-new) friends! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

SPRING EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: It’s not a change of seasons without Alice Enevoldsen‘s sunset watch at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, uphill), starting tonight at 6:30 pm. Learn what “equinox” really means, and see why the park got its name. Plus: If you need eclipse glasses for the upcoming eclipse, Alice will have some!

TOASTMASTERS 832: Online meeting to grow your leadership and communication skills, 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing has attendance info.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) now has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What are you planning? Are community members invited? Tell everyone via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!