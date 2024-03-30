SPORTS: 2 updates on new WSHS water-polo team

Thanks to Jennifer for two updates on West Seattle High School‘s new water-polo team!

The previously undefeated West Seattle Water Polo girls lost a nail-biter in the last minute of play against Shorewood on Wednesday, March 27th, with a final score of 3-5. Marlo Pietsch [above] scored all 3 goals. With no subs due to illness and injury, the Wildcats played strong defense to the end. Their next game will be after spring break against Shorecrest on April 19th at Medgar Evers Pool at 8 pm.

The team has set up an ongoing online auction with the goal of making next year’s team more affordable. Supporters can join the auction to bid on gift cards donated by local businesses at: paybee.io/@wswaterpolo@3