SOUTH PARK BIZNOTE: Big Top Curiosity Shop’s going-out-of-business sale

Thanks to West Seattle/Georgetown/South Park entrepreneur John Bennett for sending the tip and the photo: A one-of-a-kind South Park business is having a going-out-of-business sale today and tomorrow. It’s the Big Top Curiosity Shop “antiques and oddities” store at 8507 14th Avenue South, right by the south end of the South Park Bridge. Open until 8 pm today, noon-6 pm tomorrow. As for why they’re closing, they’re also referring to this as the “lost our lease sale.”