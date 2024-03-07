Singing season soon! Registration open now for Endolyne Children’s Choir

(2023 photo courtesy Endolyne Children’s Choir)

Young singer in the household? Consider registering for Endolyne Children’s Choir – but do it by next Wednesday. Here’s the announcement we received:

Registration for Endolyne Children’s Choir‘s spring session is now open! Join as as we celebrate “The Greatest Show” with favorite songs from stage and screen. Don’t miss out on the singing, fun, and community – registration closes March 13.

Endolyne Children’s Choir is a non-audition choir that provides robust and transformative choral education for all young singers. We empower our choristers to develop confidence, form friendships, and learn performance skills in an inclusive, equitable environment. Learn more at endolynechoir.org.