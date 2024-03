If you’re thinking of going to Lumen Field this season to see a Reign FC soccer match, here’s a way your ticket purchase can help local student athletes:

The West Seattle High School Girls’ Soccer team is in dire need of funds for uniforms and equipment this year. The Reign FC has graciously offered to support the team and give $5 for every ticket sold for a Reign FC match this year. See their schedule here.

Use this link to buy tickets as part of the fundraiser.