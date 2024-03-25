Saving and improving the Fauntleroy YMCA: Get involved Tuesday

When we saw West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) branch executive Cleveland King at last week’s Fauntleroy Community Association annual membership meeting, he told us they’re getting close to a plan for expanding hours at the Fauntleroy Y – a request by many members after news first broke of the location’s possible closure. But as Y leaders said at the January “town hall,” they need community help to ensure its future. Tomorrow is your next chance to pitch in:

A reader just sent that photo of a flyer with the updated times for tomorrow’s gathering of everyone who can help, even if you didn’t get to the lightly attended first meeting. The committees were originally announced as focusing on fundraising, planning, and volunteering.