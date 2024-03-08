West Seattle, Washington

SATURDAY: One more reminder – West Seattle recycling/shredding event is hours away

March 8, 2024 7:47 pm
(WSB file photo from past recycling/shredding event)

Tomorrow (Saturday, March 9) is the big day – free drop-off recycling/shredding for a variety of items, in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-noon. As noted earlier this week, the list of what they’ll take has been expanded:

ACCEPTED ITEMS
Foam blocks
Household batteries (no damaged batteries)
Florescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit: 4 ft.)
Small, empty propane camping canisters
Small electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)
Small appliances (non-freon)
Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes of paper)
Household textiles – clothing & curtains
NEW: Reusable building materials (doors, windows, cabinets, plumbing, electrical, flooring, lighting, HVAC, hardware)
NEW: Solid wood or plywood furniture

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:
Commercial loads
Garbage
Yard waste
Household recycling (items that go in your cart/dumpster)
Hazardous waste
Automotive waste
Construction waste
Non-recyclable or reusable items
Car seats
Mattresses

Drive up, ride up, walk up to drop off. Participating organizations may have limited capacity, so don’t wait until late in the morning,

