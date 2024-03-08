SATURDAY: One more reminder – West Seattle recycling/shredding event is hours away

(WSB file photo from past recycling/shredding event)

Tomorrow (Saturday, March 9) is the big day – free drop-off recycling/shredding for a variety of items, in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-noon. As noted earlier this week, the list of what they’ll take has been expanded:

ACCEPTED ITEMS

Foam blocks

Household batteries (no damaged batteries)

Florescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit: 4 ft.)

Small, empty propane camping canisters

Small electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)

Small appliances (non-freon)

Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes of paper)

Household textiles – clothing & curtains

NEW: Reusable building materials (doors, windows, cabinets, plumbing, electrical, flooring, lighting, HVAC, hardware)

NEW: Solid wood or plywood furniture ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:

Commercial loads

Garbage

Yard waste

Household recycling (items that go in your cart/dumpster)

Hazardous waste

Automotive waste

Construction waste

Non-recyclable or reusable items

Car seats

Mattresses

Drive up, ride up, walk up to drop off. Participating organizations may have limited capacity, so don’t wait until late in the morning,