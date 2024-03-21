West Seattle, Washington

ORCAS: Whales off West Seattle

March 21, 2024 9:22 am
Thanks to Jan Pendergrass for the photo. Orcas are back in the area today – seen off Duwamish Head as well as southbound off west-facing West Seattle – so if you have a water view, keep an eye out!

  • Brian Moore March 21, 2024 (9:42 am)
    We spotted a couple around 7:15 off the pier north of the Armeni boat ramp. We had noticed that the fast ferry had slowed to a crawl and then saw why.

