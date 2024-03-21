ORCAS: Whales off West Seattle

Thanks to Jan Pendergrass for the photo. Orcas are back in the area today – seen off Duwamish Head as well as southbound off west-facing West Seattle – so if you have a water view, keep an eye out!
Thanks to Jan Pendergrass for the photo. Orcas are back in the area today – seen off Duwamish Head as well as southbound off west-facing West Seattle – so if you have a water view, keep an eye out!
We spotted a couple around 7:15 off the pier north of the Armeni boat ramp. We had noticed that the fast ferry had slowed to a crawl and then saw why.
