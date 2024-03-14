West Seattle, Washington

OPEN HOUSE: Tour Village Green’s independent senior-living residences Friday

If you, or family members, are considering a senior-living move, and interested in independent living, you’ll want to visit Village Green West Seattle (WSB sponsor) to tour the Parkview Senior Residences tomorrow (Friday, March 15). 2-6 pm, you are welcome to visit for an open house and tours, with light refreshments and entertainment. Village Green says Parkview offers “comfortable community living … private, spacious residences in an independent setting, complete with full kitchens and in home laundry.” They’re at 2615 SW Barton. Questions before you go? 206-937-6122 or WSinfo@villagegreenretirement.com.

