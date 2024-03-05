Open house about light-rail stations, and more, on the list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photographed from Alki this morning by Marc Milrod)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings 9 am-noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CITY COUNCIL TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE: The third meeting of the committee chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka starts at 9:30 am. Three major agenda items: The Seattle Transportation Plan, a “State of the Bridges” briefing, and the tribal-art project for columns under the West Seattle Bridge’s west end. Here’s the agenda. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Fifth day of cookie booths at multiple locations – some starting at 4 pm. Search here for your nearest locations.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LIGHT-RAIL STATION PLANNING: 5:30-7:30 pm, Sound Transit reps will be at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) for an open-house-style meeting about station planning for the future West Seattle extension.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: As previewed here, here’s a chance to see what South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling campuses offer. Tonight at 5:30, the second of four online info sessions (with in-person open houses next week) focuses on business and accounting programs – RSVP here to get the link.

LEARN ASL: Free weekly classes, 6 pm at West Seattle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). Start any Tuesday night! Details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with new (or not-so-new) friends! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

TOASTMASTERS: 6:30 pm online meeting – expand your communication and leadership skills! Our calendar listing has RSVP info so you can get the link.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) now has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way). 21+.

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

