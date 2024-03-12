Northwest Symphony Orchestra returns to West Seattle with more ‘Music for the Soul’ this Saturday

Your next chance to see and hear the Northwest Symphony Orchestra in West Seattle is just days away. NWSO is sponsoring WSB right now to help get the word out about this year’s “Music for the Soul” concert on Saturday (March 16), 8 pm at Holy Rosary Church (42nd SW & SW Genesee). The NWSO’s announcement says, “This season we focus on the themes of beauty, hope and joy – featuring 5 different works that span much of the course of music history.” The program includes a world-premiere work by local composer Huntley Beyer as well as music by Brahms, Schubert, and J.S. Bach. You can get tickets right now by going here.