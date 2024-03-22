New name ahead for Senior Center of West Seattle, now seeking artist to paint a mural about it

(WSB file photo, Senior Center’s north side)

The Senior Center of West Seattle is getting close to unveiling a new name. To celebrate it, a mural will be painted on multiple sides of its building at California/Oregon, and an artist for that mural is being sought now. Here’s the announcement we just received:

Call for artists! Senior Center of West Seattle is seeking professional artists to submit proposals to paint a mural on its building in the West Seattle Junction.

The Senior Center of West Seattle is seeking artists to respond to its Request for Proposals to paint a mural on the side of its building at 4217 SW Oregon St. The mural will wrap from the alley on the Oregon St. side all the way to the California Ave. SW side of the building.

The Senior Center is excited to be going through a renaming and rebranding this year. In mid-May, the nonprofit will announce to the community its new name, which will reflect its long-term goal of broadening and diversifying its membership.

As part of that, the organization is seeking a vibrant and meaningful mural to express its new name and brand that will enhance the visual appeal of the center, create a welcoming atmosphere, and reflect the spirit of the community.

Part of the funding for this project is coming from a Neighborhood Matching grant from the City of Seattle. The Senior Center will be raising the remainder of the funds for the project through its GiveBIG campaign this May.

The Mural Committee for the Senior Center of West Seattle is putting out a Request for Proposal for muralists. Indigenous/BIPOC artists are encouraged to submit a proposal. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 22.

If you’re interested in receiving the Request for Proposal, please contact Karen Pfeiffer Bush at karen@housewarmingseattle.com