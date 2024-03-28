‘Mean Girls’ at WSHS, WS Transportation Coalition, pizza fundraiser, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Tulip, photographed by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Our list includes services tonight at many of the 14 churches who have sent us their schedules.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop-in space open at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) until noon.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Get food from MOD Pizza at Westwood Village 10:30 am-11 pm, use the special code in our calendar listing, and part of the proceeds will benefit the West Seattle High School softball team.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Wine bar and tasting room open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: 1:30 pm meeting includes scheduled vote on “early property acquisitions” for West Seattle light-rail extension. The agenda explains how to comment and how to attend, either online or in-person downtown.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Tummy Yummy Thai.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: New time – 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: Online meeting at 6:30 pm with topics including the East Marginal Way project that’s now under construction. Connection info is in our calendar listing.

PARKS BOARD: The Seattle Board of Parks Commissioners‘ agenda for tonight (6:30 pm, online or at Parks HQ downtown) includes a final vote on the off-leash-area plan that includes a new dog park at West Seattle Stadium.

‘MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL’: Opening night for West Seattle High School‘s new production, 7 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!