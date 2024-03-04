In South Gatewood or Upper Fauntleroy? Huddle with your hub!

Last week on the Nisqually earthquake anniversary, we reminded you about Emergency Communication Hubs – the volunteer-powered meeting places pre-designated in case of catastrophe, places you can go for information/resources if something big takes down the usual means of communication. One of West Seattle’s 20+ hubs is hoping nearby residents will come to a gathering this Thursday (March 7), 6:30 pm – the one for South Gatewood and Upper Fauntleroy residents, at Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle). Here’s the announcement from organizer Joel:

The Emergency Hub located at Peace Lutheran Church is meant to provide community-run support efforts in the area of Cloverdale up to Othello, and 35th to California in the event of infrastructure related disturbances such as a major snowstorm, extended power outages, or the big earthquake/ tsunami/ volcanic eruption/ Guadalajara type of disaster. If you are, or you know anyone, in the area that may be interested in doing some tabletop role-playing exercises that’ll cover several information gathering and resource distribution techniques to help us be better prepared for managing our local needs in a time of crisis, please feel free to join us. All are welcome. No prior knowledge or training is needed. Enter on the west side of the church.

For detailed info on how hubs are supposed to work, go here