HEALTH NOTE: New provider joins Neighborhood Naturopathic West Seattle

Neighborhood Naturopathic West Seattle (5410 California SW; WSB sponsor) has added a new care provider, and wants to be sure you know:
Neighborhood Naturopathic West Seattle is excited to announce Dr. Brie Woodruff recently joined the practice. She is trained as a family nurse practitioner and is accepting new patients.
Dr. Woodruff offers:
-Integrative primary care including annual well visits, routine follow-up care, and acute care
-Diabetes management: Type I and Type II diabetes management including: nutritional and supplemental support, oral/injectable medication or insulin management, continuous glucose monitor (CGM) management, and insulin pump management
-Menopausal transitions: including hormone therapy, medication and supplement management, and nutrition and lifestyle support
-Gender-affirming hormone therapy
You can read more about Dr. Woodruff and her practice here.
Neighborhood Naturopathic has one more thing to tell you: “We would also like to let the West Seattle community know that we continue to offer same-day visits for acute and more urgent concerns; more information can be found here.”
