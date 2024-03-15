HEALTH NOTE: New provider joins Neighborhood Naturopathic West Seattle

Neighborhood Naturopathic West Seattle (5410 California SW; WSB sponsor) has added a new care provider, and wants to be sure you know:

Neighborhood Naturopathic West Seattle is excited to announce Dr. Brie Woodruff recently joined the practice. She is trained as a family nurse practitioner and is accepting new patients.

Dr. Woodruff offers:

-Integrative primary care including annual well visits, routine follow-up care, and acute care

-Diabetes management: Type I and Type II diabetes management including: nutritional and supplemental support, oral/injectable medication or insulin management, continuous glucose monitor (CGM) management, and insulin pump management

-Menopausal transitions: including hormone therapy, medication and supplement management, and nutrition and lifestyle support

-Gender-affirming hormone therapy

You can read more about Dr. Woodruff and her practice here.