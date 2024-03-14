West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Mariner Moose in West Seattle

March 14, 2024 9:48 am
We’re just back from the Morgan Junction Starbucks, where the Mariner Moose has arrived. As announced last month, this is the latest stop on the Mariners’ March to Opening Day” regional tour, starring the team mascot. You can stop by the shop (southwest corner of California and Fauntleroy) until 11 am to see The Moose. They’re giving away T-shirts, hats, and Starbucks gift cards, plus a drawing for tickets. The Mariners’ home opener is two weeks from today – Thursday, March 28, vs. the Boston Red Sox.

