HAPPENING NOW: First weekend of Girl Scouts’ cookie sales

Ruby, Leona, and Tatum from Troop 43450 were enjoying a sunbreak when we stopped by for a photo this morning outside Easy Street Records in The Junction, one of multiple places you’ll find local Girl Scouts selling cookies this weekend. You can use the search box here to see where else cookie booths are set up, and you can go here to find online sellers who are delivering (or to donate cookies to people in the military). This year, local Scouts are selling nine varieties, $6/box; cookie-booth season continues through March 17th.