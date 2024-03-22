GRATITUDE: Lost/found dog’s family says thank you for the help – and for much more

That’s Sue, one of the thousands of pets that have spent time on the WSB West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page since we launched it 15+ years ago. One month ago, Sue got lost – and then found – thanks to caring people. One of Sue’s people, Ryan, wanted to publicly thank them – and many others, as you’ll see if you read on:

I am writing this primarily to say thank you to West Seattle for helping us find our boy named Sue. He was recently hit while crossing Fauntleroy at night after he slipped his light collar. Afterward we found him in less than 24 hours because of this amazing community. So, I have to say, thank you, West Seattle!

Thank you to the commuter who accidentally hit my black dog as he ran home across Fauntleroy at 9:00 pm with no light. Thank you for calling your family and helping me look for him in Lincoln Park for 3 hours. You are amazing and why this community is the best.

Thank you to Sebastian, Lynn, Dave, Dirk, Tony, Brett, Sarah, Shia, and anyone else I might forget for scouring West Seattle for our dog.

Thank you to the West Seattle Blog and Nextdoor communities for helping us find him over a mile away licking his wounds and hiding.

Thank you to the VCA for helping Sue and getting him back to his goofy healthy self.

Our dog is happy, healthy, and home because of all of you.

Additionally, I want to say thank you to this amazing community I am lucky to call home. Thank you to Gatewood and all the other amazing public schools we have here and the hard work you do to make our community better.

Thank you to the amazing Parks Department that keeps our section of Seattle the best! (Even though you may be distracted by the pickleball debate.)

Thank you to the police, fire department, and all our amazing emergency services that do your best to help us in spite of ourselves. The majority of us trust, respect and appreciate you.

Thank you to the businesses that give us the best banh mi, tamales, dive bars, guitar shop, bakery, record store, movie theater, beach, and community in Seattle!

Thank you for being the only place I want to call home. In my lowest moments, this community always reminds me that we live in an amazing place surrounded by people who may not agree with you, may not particularly want to talk to you, but care for you and want to improve your life.

Thank you from Sue, Chelsea, Rowan, Renee, and Ryan.