GOT JOBS? Be part of this year’s West Seattle High School Job and Internship Fair

Last year, almost two dozen local businesses and organizations were part of the West Seattle High School Job and Internship Fair. This year’s event is a month away and organizers asked us to share this invitation for participation:

West Seattle High School Job and Internship Fair – 4/3/24

If you’re looking to hire teens and/or soon-to-be high school graduates, West Seattle High School is hosting the WSHS Job and Internship Fair on April 3rd from 11:30am-2:30pm. Come showcase your opportunities and connect with students!

Fill out this MS Form to attend: forms.office.com/r/vh7TccqWEZ or email Brian Fitzgerald at bjfitzgerald@seattleschools.org with questions or concerns.

Positions offered can include:

Paid

Volunteer

Internships

Permanent

Seasonal

Pre-apprenticeships

Apprenticeships