From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Here’s what’s happening at West Seattle Junction park site

A reader texted that photo of a Seattle Parks crew at the future West Seattle Junction Park site (40th SW between Alaska and Edmunds), wondering if park-development work is finally getting under way. Short answer, no; longer answer from Parks’ project manager Kelly Goold: “Current work on site is general cleanup and lawn care to improve current temporary open lawn space.” Park construction is still on the other side of getting bids, choosing a contractor, and finalizing permits, but could start this year. “Until then, the site is an open lawn for public use.” (As explained here last year.) The city bought the third-of-an-acre parcel more than a decade ago.