FREE CONCERTS! West Seattle Community Orchestras to present world-premiere work, spotlight Asian composers next week

Next week, the West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ spring concerts will include a world-premiere composition – and you can see/hear it for free! Here’s the WSCO announcement of what’s planned:

West Seattle Community Orchestras’ ensembles will be performing on Tuesday, March 12th, at 6 pm and on Friday, March 15th, at 7 pm, at Chief Sealth International High School. Concerts are free.

On Friday night, the Symphony Orchestra is proud to world-premiere Majestic Peaks from Chinese composer Arthur Peiyaro Wang. The Wind Symphony orchestra will also honor Asian composers and Asian-inspired music with pieces from Japanese composers Yukiko Nishimura and Studio Gibli’s icon Joe Hisaishi.

On Tuesday night, the Debut and Concert orchestra will range from Offenbach, to Beethoven, through Bernstein’s West Side Story.

WSCO was founded in West Seattle in 2002 and has served hundreds of students and adults alike, providing a community for musicians of all ages and abilities with opportunities for performance and growth. Visit the WSCO website for more information about the concerts or how to become involved as a musician or volunteer.