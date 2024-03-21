FOLLOWUP: SDOT reiterates it’s building Alki Point Healthy Street as designed, soon

Despite the latest round of community concern, SDOT has reiterated that the final Alki Point Healthy Street design will be built, as first reported here last December.

In a reminder email sent Wednesday to those who had previously signed up for the project mailing list, SDOT’s project team recapped the design announced last winter, including some parking removal, and confirmed to WSB this morning that nothing has changed since the winter update. For example, here’s how the Beach Drive section north/west of 64th works now:

And here’s what it’ll be changed to:

All the cross-section renderings remain available on the Alki Point Healthy Street webpage. The last point of clarification we’ve been seeking from SDOT is how soon construction will start – Wednesday’s email to the list simply said “spring,” which could be any time in the next three months. SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson told WSB this morning that it’s not imminent but won’t have to go out to bid: “This will be an SDOT crew-delivered project. We have not scheduled the exact date yet, and are currently working to determine the schedule. It will likely be in the next few months, depending on crew availability.”