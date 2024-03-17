West Seattle, Washington

17 Sunday

54℉

FOLLOWUP: New WSHS water-polo team wins first game

March 17, 2024 7:56 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Almost a year after a group of West Seattle High School students came to a meeting with former School Board rep Leslie Harris to ask for support forming a water-polo team, the team is launched, and the swimmers have played their first official full-length game, after starting the season with a jamboree. Jennifer, who sent the photo and update, tells us the team won the game against Northshore on Friday, 8-4. Their next game is on Wednesday, March 27, at 3 pm versus Shorewood at Innis Arden Pool in Shoreline. They’re playing home games at Medgar Evers Pool in the Central District. The team, coached by Truly Dorland, also expresses gratitude to everyone who donated during their recent fundraiser; you can support them via wsbooster.com (specify “water polo”) – since theirs is a “club sport,” they have to raise their own funding,

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: New WSHS water-polo team wins first game"

  • WSHS Alum March 17, 2024 (8:10 pm)
    Reply

    Way to go WestSide. A new sport for WS and a great start right off the start. We look forward to cheering you on and watching the team expand.

  • AR March 17, 2024 (8:48 pm)
    Reply

    Way to Go WestSide.Wish you had a pool closer to WS

