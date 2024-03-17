FOLLOWUP: Car removed from water off Duwamish Head, 34 hours after crash

Thanks to Lynn Hall for the photos! The car that went into Elliott Bay off Duwamish Head very early Saturday morning has just been pulled out, after this tow crew showed up.

They had police assistance on the water side:

And the flatbed will take it away:

The car was fully visible on the beach at low tide Saturday evening, as shown in photos added to our original coverage. We’ll be following up with police tomorrow on the status of the driver, a man in his early 20s who was not seriously hurt, and with Seattle Parks on whether any seawall/beach damage will need repairs.