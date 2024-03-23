UPDATE: Emergency response at Lincoln Park after vehicle abandoned in water

7:10 AM: SPD and SFD are on the north shore of Lincoln Park for what’s described as a vehicle in the water – but they have deduced that no one is in the vehicle, nor in the water nearby. One texter describes the vehicle as a “white SUV” (added: and says it’s actually on the beach, not submerged). We’re on our way to find out more.

7:32 PM: Thanks to the texter who sent that photo. Our photographer, walking into the park from the Lowman Beach end, has talked with one officer at the park who says a tow crew is on the way. The tide is receding; next low tide is at 11:31 am.