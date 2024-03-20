Dine-out fundraiser, free flute concert, ferry-dock advisory group, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Hyacinths, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s our list of reminders for the rest of today/tonight:

DROP-IN CREATIVITY: Bring your art/craft project to West Side Presbyterian Church (3605 California SW) 9:30-11:30 am Wednesdays!

TODDLER READING TIME: Wednesdays at 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm drop-in playspace at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

FREE FLUTE CONCERT: Community members welcome as Toujaise Flute Duo performs a spring concert at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), 1 pm.

LAND USE COMMITTEE: 2 pm, the City Council’s Land Use Committee agenda includes the Connected Communities pilot program, which would change development rules in some areas, including those with historical racially restrictive covenants. Here’s the agenda; the meeting will be streamed as usual via Seattle Channel.

DINE-OUT BENEFIT: Roxhill Elementary benefits if you use this code at Chipotle in The Junction (4730 California SW), 4-8 pm today.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, 6 pm.

COMMUNITY ADVISORY GROUP MEETING … for the Fauntleroy ferry-dock project, 6 pm, online. Get the viewing link here.

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

