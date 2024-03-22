Dangerous driving dominates discussion as City Councilmember Rob Saka talks with Alki Community Council

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The main event at last night’s Alki Community Council meeting was a conversation with District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, in his fourth West Seattle community Q&A in a little over two weeks

ACC president Charlotte Starck said she wanted to “set the stage for the conversation” with the context that Alki isn’t just another neighborhood, it’s a “gem for the city of Seattle … but the city does not seem to manage to the crowds when they flex,” and that means a lot of chronic problems go unchecked.

Before she got into specifics – starting with questions received before the meeting – Saka introduced himself, saying “you don’t just win and turn it off .. I’m here right now putting in the work …” and giving a shoutout to his support staff, two of whom were present, district-relations director Leyla Gheisar and policy adviser Heather Marx.

Starck had opened with the topic of dangerous driving along Alki, including two crashes in the past year involving allegedly drunk drivers and cars ending up in the water.

(Reader photo, July 2023)

Regarding the traffic disorder in general, Saka declared, “The city needs to do better … in enforcing existing laws,” while noting the challenges posed by the current level of police staffing, saying he and his fellow councilmembers plan to work with the mayor to get the hundreds of vacant SPD jobs filled. Saka also said that “there’s an opportunity to add better safety features” on the road, and tasked SDOT with that, saying they’d consult with community members “on what those safety features might be.”

Starck then noted how difficult it seems to get speed bumps installed (the ones added semi-recently on Alki followed years of community requests). Does Councilmember Saka endorse more traffic-calming devices? “Absolutely,” Saka replied. He said most people visit Alki Beach “for great reasons … but there are some less than desirable things that happen too .. SPD enforcement is part of a holistic approach …” as well as SDOT actions via road design.

One stretch of Alki Avenue, Starck said, is conducive to high-speed driving, “90 to 100 mph,” So she wondered about the status of the speed-activated traffic cameras that could be enabled by the previous City Council’s vote last year to allow them in “racing zones.” Saka did not seem familiar with that strategy – for which his D-1 predecessor Lisa Herbold had advocated – but said he would “love to learn more” about this “so we can best advocate and support.” However, he said he’s not a big fan overall of automated enforcement: “I am somewhat skeptical … they have a deterrent effect to some extent but also I don’t think the primary use of those technologies should be to fill city coffers. … I don’t support wide mass automated technology around the city … but it makes a lot of sense in key areas and Alki is one of them.”

Wouldn’t cameras save money? asked Starck, noting that the city is said to be facing a big budget shortfall. Saka acknowledged that but added “I am committed from my perspective to prioritize anything tied to public safety,” so “let us work together” to make something happen.

One attendee said the Admiral Way school zone (leading to the past and future location of Alki Elementary) should be included too. The 63rd Avenue SW straightaway from Alki to Beach was mentioned too; one attendee said the 63rd SW/Beach Drive crossing needs flashing pedestrian-safety beacons, because “drivers just plow through.”

Lots of trouble spots, agreed Starck, then reiterating to Saka that, in other matters too, the city doesn’t seem to acknowledge Alki as a “destination place … “How do we change the mindset of City Hall from, it’s just Alki neighbors complaining, to, this is a (regionally relevant) problem … it’s our whole Puget Sound gem.” As examples of other issues, she showed photos of overflowing trash cans and suspected unauthorized vendors. Saka responded, “How do we get the city to recognize that (regional relevance)? I recognize that … I’m right here,” declaring it’s important to encourage visitation while minimizing the impacts of troublemakers. “I’m committed to working with you all to make sure we get the attention and resources you need.”

Not just Alki, but all of Seattle will be in a brighter spotlight in two years, he added, saying he’d met earlier in the day with Deputy Mayor Greg Wong (and noting Wong’s West Seattle roots), talking about the 2026 World Cup, when “the world descends on our city.” He said they discussed how people would be gathering not only in the stadium zone but elsewhere too. “A lot of people are going to be here.”

ACC vice president Lindsey Pearsall asked a question about “senior safety” and the city’s lack of specifics on how to improve that. Saka didn’t directly address the subject of that question but promised that what results from the city’s new Transportation Plan (approved last week by the council’s Transportation Committee, which he chairs) will benefit seniors among others. He then brought up the transportation-levy renewal – not yet unveiled but expected to be soon – which he hopes will focus heavily on bridge maintenance and preservation, plus a major investment in missing sidewalks. He said District 1 has the second highest number of missing sidewalks in the city. “(Adding more) will make a big difference in the everyday lives of people.”

Back to the Transportation Plan: Pearsall wondered about the projects it highlights (see our report) and how to get some moved up. “Everything can’t be a Tier 1 priority,” cautioned Saka. But “there is a role for political and community feedback” to figure out how to prioritize some things. “It’s gonna take all of us.”

Then Starck asked about the controversy over a city-funded tribal art project planned for West Seattle Bridge columns, one mile from the Duwamish Tribe‘s Longhouse but excluding them. “What will you do to ensure West Seattle’s Duwamish Tribe is included in that specific project?” Saka’s reply: “My commitment is ‘nothing about you, without you’,” but he said he can’t commit to anything but “doing the work and making sure whatever position I do take is as informed as possible.” He said he hadn’t met with the Duwamish before this was scheduled but tabled at a recent Transportation Committee meeting [WSB coverage here] but has a meeting scheduled with the tribe next week. He also made a point of saying that the city has no control over federal recognition of the Duwamish Tribe (though the question wasn’t about its lack of that recognition, but rather who the city will include in a city-funded project on a city-owned structure).

The floor then opened to a few more questions from the three-dozen-plus in attendance. One said that the city “has a lot of cracks that things fall through … SDOT is not very transparent” and that they only address ‘what they measure” but problems residents are having “are not measured” and therefore “not addressed.” Saka agreed there are “blind spots in their approach.” He said his job includes “better oversight function …”

Another attendee: “What’s the best way for us to engage with your office to get things done? How do we engage and help us represent us?” Saka replied, “My job is to help you all … best way to reach me is via email, rob.saka@seattle.gov – everyone in his office (sees it)” but you can cc them too (here are their addresses) … He has regular office hours, and urged the use of other city toools, Find It Fix It, pothole reporting (which is where he voiced his obligatory self-declared “King of Potholes'” mention in), graffiti reporting, more. Office hours with constituents are every other Friday; they’ll be in South Park today (Friday) and in two weeks they hope to be back at Southwest Customer Service Center.

One person asked for confirmation about the Alki Stay Healthy Street project, that it is indeed on track to its final design being built. Starck pointed out this week’s mailing list reiteration (WSB coverage here). Saka didn’t say anything about it.

Another speaker urged transparency; Saka promised he is committed to that.

The last person to speak said the upcoming levy renewal should be shelved until data is available on a variety of problems and that the city should “put (it) on hold until issues in the quality of life have been dealt with.” Saka said again that he’s focused on public safety and transportation, but didn’t comment on whether shelving the levy would be a possibility.

ALSO AT THE MEETING: Before Saka’s appearance, the ACC heard from two Seattle Police representatives. Community Liaison Officer German Barreto recapped area crime from the past month-plus (overall, nothing major). He also recapped the recent safety training hosted by ACC and presented by SPD reps (him included) – contact Sarah Lawson to set up a class. … Community Service Officer Dennise introduced the recently announced Courageous Lions for Courageous Kids program, with the Seattle Police Foundation (a nonprofit group that supports some SPD programs) funding stuffed lions that officers can offer to children going through traumatic situations.

(Seattle Police Foundation photo)

It was inspired by an 11-year-old who had to call 911 from his Apple Watch during an emergency.

CLEANUP REMINDER: Starck reminded attendees that the ACC is proudly partnering with Erik Bell of A Cleaner Alki (whose work ranges far beyond the beach), and that you can find out about three regular cleanups, and other events, via his website.

NEXT MEETING: ACC meets most months on the third Thursday at 7 pm, at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – watch alkicommunitycouncil.org for updates.