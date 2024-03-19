CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect arrested after Delridge standoff charged in two other cases

(WSB photo, Friday night)

The man arrested after Friday night’s standoff at an apartment complex at Delridge/Thistle remains in jail today. He is not yet charged in the domestic-violence case for which officers were seeking him, but he is charged in two other cases for which he had arrest warrants, so we’re identifying him. 27-year-old DeMarco D. Gatterson is a resident of Auburn, according to court documents in those cases. He is charged in separate cases with drive-by shooting and assault for an incident on I-5 in Tukwila and with organized retail theft for an incident in Auburn. In the shooting, prosecutors say he pursued a relative “over many miles of South King County highways and streets … firing numerous rounds” at the relative’s car. The court documents say the relative, a cousin of the suspect, had come here to pick up Gatterson and take him to live in Las Vegas for a fresh start. The incident happened in late January and Gatterson was charged in early February. There was already a warrant out for him because he failed to appear at a probation hearing related to a DUI and hit-run case in Kent. He didn’t show up for hearings in this case either, nor for hearings on other charges filed against him in early February, related to a January theft of iPhones worth more than $4,500 from a T-Mobile retail store in Auburn. At one point during the theft, prosecutors wrote, Gatterson showed his own ID to a store clerk, and that’s part of how he was identified and charged. But until Friday night, he hadn’t been found or arrested in any of this; he does have an extensive criminal record, prosecutors say. What led to his arrest Friday night, according to SPD, was actually an assault one night earlier. Their incident summary adds that a gun was found in the search that followed that arrest. Gatterson’s bail is listed on the jail docket as $100,000.