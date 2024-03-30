COUNTDOWN: 4 weeks until you can be one of West Seattle Food Bank’s ‘Instruments of Change’

Four weeks from tonight, people will gather to be “Instruments of Change” for the West Seattle Food Bank, furthering its mission to prevent hunger and homelessness. The WSFB’s annual fundraising dinner/auction is set for Saturday, April 27, in The Hall at Fauntleroy, and it’s not sold out – yet. This is the 17th year that WSFB will bring together supporters for a “night of food, drinks, games, auctions, raffles, and more, all to help our neighbors and build a strong community.” It all starts at 6 pm, with beverages and appetizers before dinner served by The Hall’s own Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering (see the menu on the same page where you can buy your ticket). The auction items always feature a variety of amazing one-of-a-kind experiences, from gourmet meals to dream getaways. The money raised will help the WSFB continue so many programs for which the need continues to grow, including rent and utility assistance to help people get through a crisis and stay in their homes. The Food Bank welcomes community co-sponsors for the event (we’re the media sponsor) – here’s how your business/organization can become one!