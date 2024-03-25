COUNTDOWN: 1 week until registration begins for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024!

By this time next Monday night (April 1), registration will be open for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 – hundreds of sales, all around the peninsula, 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 11, always the second Saturday in May. It’s the biggest community garage-sale day in the region; we have coordinated it since 2008, three years after the first WSCGSD. It’s not one big sale but instead many sales large and small all over West Seattle, in yards and garages and courtyards and planting strips and community rooms and gyms and businesses and driveways and other settings. (Here’s our coverage of last year’s WSCGSD.) We create a map/guide to all the sales, available online (clickable and printable versions) a week in advance so shoppers can start planning. So again, this year’s dates – April 1 (next Monday), registration begins; May 4, map available; May 11, sale day!